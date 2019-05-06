CHARLESTON — Looking for something affordable to do Mother's Day weekend? Take mom to view art 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and meet talented, local artist Rod Sullens. Featured art will include Sumi ink and mixed media paintings of the marine areas surrounding Charleston and the South Slough Reserve.
Everyone can enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the South Slough Reserve. All moms receive a special treat. Those who have never hiked the South Slough Reserve trails should plan to come early or stay late and explore.
Questions? Contact Deborah at 541-888-5558, ext. 158 or by email at deborah.rudd@state.or.us