COOS COUNTY — Art Float Fundraiser, hosted by Animal Shelter Partners will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Pony Village Mall. The public is invited to come out and enjoy an afternoon of learning and creating in watercolor. Everyone will be able to create four or more — cards, pictures, or bookmarks — while enjoying a delicious ice cream float.
This workshop will feature step-by-step instructions, great for the beginner and on up. Valerie Flynn, YouTuber of Art Ala Cart, will be the instructor. All proceeds go to support the Coos County Animal Shelter.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the shelter or online at www.animalshelterpartners.com through their PayPal button. A web link can also be found on their Facebook page.