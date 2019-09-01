BANDON — Art By the Sea Gallery will host art classes in September, classes include the following.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Create a Kelp Vessel or Wall Sconce with Carol Jones. Use dried, locally harvested kelp and beach findings. All materials provided, this includes prepared kelp, needles, thread and scissors, together with locally collected shells and seaweeds for embellishment. Learn how to transform locally dried and harvested bullwhip kelp pieces in a matter of 4-5 hours and provide you with a piece to take home that will bring you pride and joy. Students are advised to bring a thimble and apron to class. There will be an afternoon break for tea and biscuits. Class size is limited to 3-6 students. Fee, $65.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Collage Group 1-3 p.m. There is no specific instruction. Just bring your own project, materials, and ideas to share. Fee, $5.
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Your Painting with a Glowing Background with Acrylics with Jean Stephenson 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Class size limited to 4-6 students. Fee, $35.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Frame it! Make a Mixed Media Piece with Candace Heidenrich 12:30-3:30 p.m. Shake up your style. Make a mixed media artwork for your home or give it to someone as a personal gift. A combination of media and methods will be explored, including alcohol inks, acrylic, and alternative materials. Materials are included (one new or vintage frame of your choice, plus various mixed media and materials. Feel free to bring a medium of your choice, photos, semi-flat imagery, and old frames. Each student will leave with at least one framed piece. Class size limited to 4-6 students. Fee, $45.
The gallery is located at located at 145 Fillmore Ave. SE in Bandon.
For additional information, to register and get a materials list, call 541-347-5355.