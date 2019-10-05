BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery will host art classes in September, classes include the following:
Wednesday, Oct. 16 – Collage Group 1-3 p.m. There is no specific instruction. Just bring your own project, materials, and ideas to share. Fee $5.
Thursday, Oct. 17 – Acrylic Glow Class with Jean Stephenson 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Class fee, $35. Maximum of 6 students and a minimum of 4. Bring yourself a snack.
Saturday, Oct. 19 – Japanese Stab Bound Journal with Deborah Fisher 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this workshop, you will make a traditional style Japanese journal with a contrasting decorative stitch side binding, but using an updated and non-traditional brown text paper. This journal is a bit more complicated than others Deborah has taught, so she is allowing a bit more time, just in case. It is a lovely journal and will make a wonderful gift for someone (or just for yourself).All the components for the journal will be included in the class fee, $57. Bring if possible, a cutting mat, an Exacto knife, scissors, and a bone folder. She will have some extras to share. There will be a short break, so bring something to eat if you would like. There will be an example of the journal to see at the desk at ABTS. Each participant will have a different cover paper. Maximum of 6 students and a minimum of 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday, Oct. 22- Emu Eggs – Paint or Collage with Kathleen Morey Bailey 12:30-3:30 p.m. All materials provided, $35.
Wednesday Oct. 23 – Frankenpage (book art) with Tracy Dihle 1-4 p.m. Create an unusual journal using a fun technique. You’ll choose a color palette, but leave some of the structure to chance. Students also will decorate a file folder to serve as a cover, then stitch it all together. All materials provided, but if you have some papers, stamps, paints or embellishments you would love to use or share, of course please bring them. Class fee, $45.
The gallery is located at located at 145 Fillmore Ave. SE in Bandon.
For additional information, to register and get a materials list, call 541-347-5355.