COOS BAY — The Armchair Film Adventures series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the Myrtlewood Meeting Room. This month’s feature is “Istanbul Unveiled.”
A young American woman visits İstanbul, interviewing interesting characters in both popular and out of the way settings, about topics we have all wondered about.
The best belly dancer in Turkey, a masseur at a public bath and one of the richest women in Turkey are among the colorful people interviewed. The interaction with a large cultural cross-section of local people provides a rich intercultural experience.
The selection of interviewees and the questions asked are based on Serif Yenen’s 25 years of experience as a tourist guide and travel writer. He anticipates the interests and curiosity of true travelers from his extensive field experiences. These interviews give insight to the culture and its philosophy.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided.
Call 541-269-1101 for further information. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.