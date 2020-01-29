COOS BAY — Come to Coos History Museum for an opening. Just like at an art museum, CHM will introduce you to settlers’ early life in the Bay Area while you munch on small delights and sip a little something.
“As you come into the Sprague gallery, we’ll serve light refreshments, welcome everyone and give an overview of the exhibit,” Marcia Hart, executive director of the museum said.
As you enjoy your cake or other choice goodies, Hart will tell you a little about what she has in store for us in the coming year.
“This is my first opening as executive director, and I’m excited to tell you what’s in the works in the next year,” Hart said. Then it’s your turn to see what the museum has to offer – from A to Z.
Walk into the exhibit hall. See the anvil? Close your eyes for a moment. Imagine you’re standing on the street in 1874 Marshfield.
Marshfield is a noisy place. People visiting, horse-drawn buggies clattering, men building ships nearby. Over the din of everyday life, a steady, high-pitched clanging from the blacksmith’s shop.
“Uncle Billy” Deubner is hard at work, hammering away at a red-hot piece of metal, probably coaxing hot iron into someone’s gate hinges or pot hooks for a kitchen. He came to Marshfield around 1870 and seems to be a hard working sort of fellow. He got his fire going first thing this morning, heated up the metal till it glowed, and held it over his anvil to shape all sorts of things we use every day.
Only a few years after he built that blacksmith shop on the corner of Broadway and Central he built a fine house over on Park Avenue, where his bride, Katherine Ott and son George spend their days.
People of several nationalities live here. Uncle Billy came from Germany, Katie Ott Deubner from Prussia, the Nasbergs from Scandinavia.
Those Scandinavians are an interesting bunch. Their numbers started out small, just 47 were counted in all of Oregon in 1870, and they grew to 150,000 by 1890. Those first few dozen must have written to their friends and relatives back home, telling them what a wonderful place Oregon is to live. To be fair, the Scandinavians were just about evenly divided between Astoria and here. We don’t get to claim them all.
They’re working as lumbermen, fishermen, all hard workers. Take John Nasberg, for example. He arrived in the early 1850’s and promptly built a house over on Third Street. He was a merchant of some type, probably owned a general store, his nephew, Andy Nasburg, said.
“He was politically involved and an investor in the mill,” Nasburg said. Sometime between their arrival to this country and Uncle John’s family settling into the area, the family name’s spelling was changed. Thus the difference in their names.
When the day came to a close, and what a busy day it was — what with electricity still to arrive in 1891, life was hard. Settlers wanted to relax, maybe enjoy a taste of home.
Someone might take their violin out of its velvet case, play a sweet song. Someone else might bring out the zither (that interesting-looking stringed instrument you see at the other end of the exhibit) they’d brought from the old country. Pretty soon the air was filled with music and memories.
Enjoy visiting these two artifacts. Imagine them being used in a day before electric lights, automobiles and television. Let them take you back to another time.