COOS BAY — Who doesn't like Karen Blew? If you know her, you like her. She is one talented individual who made her way back to the West Coast and then in 1974 into this community. Some of you will remember her from as far back as Cone 9 at the Golden Storehouse and then later at Pony Village Mall.
Karen has since enjoyed retirement and doing art and garden projects, that's how I know her. Some of you will recognize her from cooking, class, pottery or business-related things. Her bio can shed a little more light on what she's been doing. And if you see her I bet she will gladly share in her friendly way.
If you would like to see what kind of fun things Karen does and the special things she does for her friends, visit the Coos Art Museum. Before or after you view the featured 26th annual Maritime Art Exhibition; Maritime Artist Calvin Liang's solo exhibition; the Let it Be: Randomness in Abstract Art, Rebecca Arthur and Geralyn Inokuchi exhibit; the Adopt-an-Artwork exhibit; then the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery, you can see Karen's work on display in the glass case at the base of the stairs.