COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Art Center is preparing to host its annual Young Artists’ Show for aspiring artists ages 3 to 18. Art submissions must be original (no class projects) with a limit of two entries per artist. Accepted forms of art are fine arts, sculpture, or mixed media.
Entries will be accepted Monday, Jan. 27 through Thursday, Jan. 30; noon-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with Thursday’s deadline extended to 6:30 p.m. The show will be open to the public February 3-21.
The Center's regular hours are noon to 4:30 Mondays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. An Art Opening Reception will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Coquille Valley Art Center is located a mile and half southeast of Coquille, at 10144 Highway 42. For more information, call Kathy at 541-572-2198 or the Center at 541-396-3294. Information is also available on the Coquille Valley Art Center's Facebook page.