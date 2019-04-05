ROSEBURG — The Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs will present the sixth annual Police K9s Unleashed event at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28th at the Douglas County Speedway, 2110 Frear St. in Roseburg. This event is rain or shine and free for all ages. Watch as these working K9s display their strength, speed, pursuit and jumping ability - all unleashed. Police K9 teams from Roseburg, Winston, Springfield and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be demonstrating their amazing skills. Please keep your pets at home as no pets will be permitted inside the stadium area.
There will be limited edition Unleashed event t-shirts for sale featuring Roseburg Police K9 Nike (pronounced ‘naik’ - like ‘bike’) plus there will also be stuffed K9 Nike and K9 Trapper dogs for purchase. All proceeds benefit Umpqua Valley police K9 programs.
The Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs is a non-profit group that raises money to help our local law enforcement agencies fund their K9 teams. Funds raised help pay for the dogs, handler equipment, retrofitting police cars, training for dogs and handlers, dog housing, food bowls, leashes, uniforms and much more.
Tax deductible donations may be sent to: Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs, PO Box 213, Roseburg, OR 97470. Find out more online at www.uvk9.org.