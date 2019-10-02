CHARLESTON — After the Charleston Salmon Run head to Octoberfish: A Celebration of Coos Culture. Octoberfish is a free one-day festival in Charleston where you are invited to celebrate the arts, music and community at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Although the festival is free it raises funds for the Charleston Food Bank, as it has since 2003, to support local fishermen and their families. The Tuna Guys will be serving locally caught tuna at the festival with profits going to the food bank.
Craft brews will be available from 7 Devils Brewing Co. and there will be plenty of things to do with fun and interactive booths appropriate for all ages from 11 a.m.-ish to 5 p.m.-ish Saturday, Oct. 5, at Octoberfish, the official after party for the Charleston Salmon Run. There will be fresh pressed apple cider (bring your apples if you have them), a yoga and movement workshops, a flow arts party with Sol Coast and informational booths. Participants in the annual festival include Coos Watershed Association, South Slough Estuary and the local chapter of Surfriders.
Surreal Sound, the festival's co-host, will be making sure amplification is just right for the live performances and acting as DJ between sets.
Live music will be provided by:
11-11:45 a.m. — The Metronomes; a group of local kids performing pop faves under the direction of veteran rocker Patty Becker, of Stone Soup fame.
12:15-1 p.m. Grass Fed, Tim Dailey and his Special Ops Band with refined harmonies and stringed exploration of Americana favorites.
1:30-3 p.m. — Che's Lounge, with their groovulous funk-a-doodles for the Revolutionary Mind.
3-3:30 p.m. — Gypsy Wildlings Bellydance will entertain you as The Enablers prepare to play.
3:30-5 p.m. — The Enablers, a special assembly of local master musicians will draw from their rock, funk, Americana, soul favorites. Featuring David Ford, Michael Carrillo, Bill Kenyon and Brian Bryan.