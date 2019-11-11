COOS BAY — People and their pets are all invited to the annual Blessing of Our Animal Friends on Sunday, Nov. 17, in Mingus Park. Starting at 1 p.m. a celebration of pets of all varieties, and the special relationships with them that enhance the lives of their human companions begins. All are welcome to attend, rain or shine, at the park’s playground area on 10th Street in Coos Bay.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, both in Coos Bay, take part in the ages-old tradition of the animal blessing, first celebrated by St. Francis of Assisi, and continued by churches around the world. Clergy presenting the service will be Supply Pastor AJ Buckley of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and Interim Pastor Peggy Yingst of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Pet treats will be available after each pet receives their blessing.
Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs and cats, and other animals in their care to the outdoor service. Please bring dogs on a leash and be certain that they are friendly with other animals. Small animals, such as cats, birds and rabbits, should be brought in carriers. Photos of pets that would be too difficult to transport to the park may also be brought for a blessing, as well as photos or ashes of pets who have passed away and are specially remembered.
For further information about the Blessing of Our Animal Friends, call Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 541-267-2347 or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 541 269-5829.