NORTH BEND — Returning for its eighth year on Memorial Day weekend, BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay offers barbecue, locally crafted beers and live blues performances at The Mill Casino-Hotel. This Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS)-sanctioned, outdoor event will be open to the public Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, attendees are invited to hang out till 10 with pitmasters and competitors in the Salmon Room. During this free event, live music by the Ben Rice Band and a no-host bar will be open to guests, ages 21 years and older.
For Saturday and Sunday activities, the admission fee is $5 per day, per person and free for children, ages 5 years and under. On Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m., and again on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., BBQ fans can use BBQ Bucks to purchase 2-ounce samples from the 35+ participating competitors or full meals from Hole in the Wall BBQ and The Mill Grill.
While savoring finger-licking ribs, pork, chicken and brisket, guests can head over to the Brew Sampling Area, make a $15 donation to sample beer from over 20 participating breweries and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Best Brew. All money raised from the beer sample tent will directly benefit the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay concludes on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Event Tent, where competitors will be awarded over $13,500 in prize money. Winners also will be announced for the Mac N’ Cheese Challenge and the Brew Contest.
About the Kansas City Barbecue Society
A non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue, the Kansas City Barbecue Society comprises over 20,000 members worldwide and sanctions over 300 barbecue contests across the U.S. each year. To oversee the judging process and ensure cooks follow all rules and regulations, the KCBS sends two reps to each competition.