I thought about the CERT disaster drill all day prior to the event. Not knowing what to expect I prepared for a several scenarios, none of which happened.
The first thing we did was meet to determine who would be in what role using the Incident Command System. This was based on some knowledge of each person's ability. One person was railroaded into the lead role. From there an Operations and Logistics team leader was appointed, and under them search and rescue, a medical team, scribes and such. In theory, order.
After some training, you think you are prepared. You are not.
As a scribe taking notes on the Incident Command team, it was hard to just stand by and watch, focusing on taking notes. I was charged with media relations and dealing with the dramatic pesky reporter that I directed off toward the officials who could talk about the situation.
This was a small mock disaster with only about 20 victims, one power line down and a small area with a chemical spill. What diamond shaped sign? No one noticed it or that the main power wasn't actually off. There was another power source inside the building!
This group was lucky enough to have Radio Ops, on loan from Coos Bay Fire Station. But in real life you MIGHT have use of your cell phone and be clear headed enough to use it. When someone is yelling I need help, your instinct is to go. That isn't always the best choice, even in a drill. Maintaining the buddy system was one of the most important parts of this drill. A few participants died because they didn't have their second set of eyes and ears helping to keep them safe.
Once the drill was called (ended), we met in the gymnasium for a Wash, a debriefing of sorts. Each team was asked to share their perspective — as a victim, a rescuer, a trainer, and as CERT observer. In that room I determined YOU better be prepared to take care of yourself. Don't count on me.
IF a CERT volunteer shows up to help when official responders can't, you will be VERY lucky. In the community where I live there is a fire station, staffed with a few full time employees and a handful of volunteers — for ALL of East Bay. A few trees down and a road wash out, no access — in or out. Waterline break, no water. Cell tower down, no communication.
A couple times a year I am reminded how much I rely on my utility company and all that goes with that. I killed my iPhone a while back and it was an awful feeling not knowing phone numbers. I wrote the important ones down and now have copies and my official out of area contact. I try to keep my gas tank over half full so I can get to the store with my bank card.
If I need to hunker down and stay home for a couple weeks without any of those things I can. Can you?
FYI — Marshfield High School's CERT training disaster drill will be on Jan. 10. Any of you theatrical type are invited to be victims. Check out the Bay Area CERT's Facebook page for information.