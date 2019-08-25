The Elks ladies and guest judge, Bear from Bi-Coastal Media, named this year's "It's All Berry Good" Recipe Contest winners for the Coos Bay Downtown Association's 2019 Blackberry Arts Festival.
It was a landslide victory for Lady Bread Bakery's blackberry cinnamon roll, smothered in cream cheese.
Second place went to Jo An Conway for her Logging Camp Cobbler.
Third was awarded to Mary Pounds for her Cream Cheese Blackberry Pie.
Two honorary mentions were given: one went to Paula Holms for her vegan blackberry pie; and the second went to Tammy Dubisar for her blackberry jalapeno preserves.
The blackberry vinaigrette dressing by Cissy Caruso was a crowd favorite among the judges as well.
A special shout out to Darrel's Devil Food for wow, what a selection, Sasquatch Creamery for a hazelnut blackberry cheese cake, Wildflour Catering for vegan, gluten-free blackberry bars, and Coos Bay Concessions for a funnel cake with blackberry and whipped cream topping and an amazing blackberry lemonade.
Miss Coos County, Rachel Rose Sheldon and Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen, Sammie Huffman helped make awards.