PORTLAND — Coos County residents are invited to take part in a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Coos History Museum, 1201 N. Front St.
The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
“We understand that accessible Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services are a crucial need for Coos County,” said Heidi Rowell, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & SW Washington Chapter. “This Community Forum is a means for local families to gather with Association staff and volunteers to mobilize together in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”
The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease alone. Community forums hosted by the Association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities.
Working together with Coos Bay-area volunteers, the Alzheimer’s Association can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease. Community volunteers are essential in helping the Alzheimer’s Association best serve the needs of families affected by the disease, in driving awareness and in mobilizing the Coos County community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
Light refreshments will be provided at the forum. Please visit bit.ly/CoosBayForum to register.
There are more than 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. In Oregon alone, there are 65,000 individuals age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is projected to reach 84,000 by 2025.
For more information on Community Forums, visit www.alz.org.
