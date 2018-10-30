COOS BAY — The Artist Loft in Coos Bay will have two fun classes just in time for the holidays.
Playing with Alcohol Inks, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, will be presented by Ilese Levitt. Students will create ethereal, flowing paintings with just ink and their breath. The class also will experiment on ceramic tiles and Yupo paper. Drop in and explore creativity in a small group setting. Class fee $30 and will include all materials.
Paint a Silk Scarf with Sharon Backues will be held 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Bring watercolor brushes and Backues will provide everything else.
Class fee will be $30. Class size will be limited to five students. Each student will work on a small 6 by 24 inch silk scarf. Backues describes "Painting silk is like painting with watercolors on steroids. It's a blast!"
The Artist Loft is located at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. Register by class at the studio or by calling 541-756-4088.