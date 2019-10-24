COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation is holding its annual fall fundraiser, After Hours at the Library, and it will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be locally brewed, distilled and roasted beverages paired with appetizers from Black Market Gourmet. There will be samplings of 7 Devils Brewery, Stilllwagon Distillery rum, Bayside Coffee, and HV Cellars wine.
The evening will also be the culmination of the silent auction. Generous local businesses and individuals have donated a wide variety of items. The silent auction items will be on display from Nov. 2 through the night of the fundraiser at the library.
A special feature this year will be guest speaker Professor Peter Walker from the University of Oregon Geography Department. He will speak about his new book "Sagebrush Collaboration: How Harney County Defeated the Takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge."
You have free articles remaining.
Advance tickets are on sale at the Coos Bay Public Library. Tickets will be $35 at the door.
For more information, call 541-269-1101, ext. 229.