COQUILLE — Adventure Coast Star Stomper women's roller derby fundraiser bout against Jefferson State will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Coquille Community Building located at 115 N Birch St. Doors will open at 5.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, baked goods and team merchandise for sale. Half of the 50/50 raffle and baked good sale proceeds will go the the Coquille High School Class of 2020.
There will be a beer garden for 21 and older and Rocky's Sandwich and Smoothie food truck offering eats and treats for sale.
Admission will be $10 for adults, $5 to students, seniors and military, with those under 12 admitted free. Bring a non-perishable food item to receive a ticket for a prize raffle.
The Adventure Coast Star Stompers women's roller derby club is open to all ages. The team meets at the Coquille Community Center Sundays 9-noon and Wednesdays 6-8. No practice in July, August or December. Monthly dues are $20 to help pay for equipment, refs, etc.
For more information, call Amber Burch at 541-252-5421.