COOS BAY — “Youth Has No Age” is the theme for this year’s Oregon Coast Music Association’s Pops Concert. Adam Stern, Associate Conductor of the Festival Orchestra, has selected a range of music by, about and for children including Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” to be narrated by Maestro James Paul.
Other music will include music from Harry Potter and the "Goblet of Fire," the "Wizard of Oz," "Annie" and the "King and I." Stern has been Associate Conductor of the OCMA Festival Orchestra since 2015. His unique programming combines beloved masterworks with must-hear rarities; his programs are not merely concerts, but true musical events.
Stern has been leading the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra since 2003, and also serves as Music Director of the Sammamish Symphony. He has many talents and interests, and is an acclaimed pianist, award-winning recording producer, published writer, and lecturer.
The Pops Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Marshfield High School auditorium. Ticket will be available for $25 or $20 to OCMA members.
More information about festival events visit www.oregoncoastmusic.org.