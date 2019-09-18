COOS BAY — This fall a brand new workshop with instructor Kim Kimering will feature figure painting class with a live model. The abstract—painting, assemblage and collage will be used to create and cultivate a personal style for representing the human figure. Up to 12 beginner to intermediate adult artists are welcome at this two day workshop 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at CAM.
Kimerling is a prolific professional artist, having had at this time over 100 personal showings of his work in the United States and abroad. He’s spent his career as a teacher of the arts at the University of Oregon and the University of Nigeria. Coos Art Museum will be hosting his latest workshop during his limited time here on the Oregon Coast.
Descending from a family of craftsmen and folk artists Kimerling's dedicated most of his life to creative endeavors. While traveling across the western United States and parts of Africa he’s spent his life time bring peoples together and melding cultural inspirations for the purpose of artistic expression and community. Kim graduated from the University of Idaho with degrees in art education. After which he began his teaching career as well as being a uniquely talented artist.
Kimerling will share his artistic interpretation of the human figure in a fun and exciting way using acrylic paint as a primary medium. He'll applications of other mediums to teach representation of the human figure in this painting class.
Students will experience a new way to express figures in their art with these techniques regardless of their skill level. This class is a lesson in exploring the familiar human form in an adventurous yet simplified way to represent bodies in a contemporary method of painting.
Supply list: Acrylic paint in tubes – white, black, and four colors (student's choice); various brushes; and an 11” by 14” canvas.
Cost for this workshop series is $105 to CAM members or $125 to non-members. Registrations are accepted online at www.coosart.org. For more information regarding classes or scholarship eligibility, contact the Art Education Dept. at 541-267-3901 or email at sldonaldson@coosart.org.