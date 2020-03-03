REEDSPORT — Plans are underway for Reedsport's Memorial Weekend Patriotic Activities for 2020, with events planned for Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25.
The public is invited to commemorate "The Fallen" and display pride and respect for servicemembers by attending the events. All events are free, though donations will be accepted.
On May 24, there will be a parade at 1:30 p.m.; a War Memorial Service at Hahn Park at 3 p.m.; a dinner for veterans at the Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m.; and a concert at the Pacific Auditorium at 7 p.m. On May 25, a special service will be done at the Masonic Cemetery.
Volunteers are being accepted to help with all Memorial Day activities. Those interested in volunteering are asked to attend meetings at the Reedsport branch of Umpqua Bank at 11 a.m. on March 11. Information can also be found at www.reedsportmemorialparade.org.
