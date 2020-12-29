Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

South Coast Gospel Mission did its part to ensure that everyone in the area had a chance at a merry Christmas. The mission opened its doors for a free community Christmas dinner aimed primarily at providing a little joy for the homeless in the community. As guests came in, they were asked to put on a mask and use hand sanitizer and were then sent to pick a Christmas gift. The presents included shoes, boots, jackets, socks and much more. After receiving a gift, they walked through the line to get a hearty meal.

