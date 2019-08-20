COOS BAY — Artist Loft Promotions and the Dolphin Playhouse have partnered for "A Jazz Evening With…” on Saturday, Aug. 24, with two performances. The first show will be at 2 p.m. and a second at 7 p.m. The jazz evening is the fourth and final 2019 live performance of the season.
Jazz vocalists Shaymus Hanlin, Heather Williams and Karissa Thomas will be showcased, featuring the wonderful vocal skills of these local artists.
The Dolphin Playhouse is a perfect setting for this small, intimate, performance where guests will be given an up-close and personal view of these gifted jazz vocalists. This intimate live melodious event is scheduled to take place at the Dolphin Playhouse at 580 Newmark Ave. in the historic Empire district of Coos Bay.
Tickets cost $6 in advance or $7 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased online at http://theartistloftpromotions.eventbrite.com/ or at https://theartistloft.org.
The first Artist Loft Promotions 2020 season's scheduled event will be Saturday, Feb. 15, a Valentine's Sweetheart Dance at the Community Center in North Bend.