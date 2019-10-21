CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fishing Families, Charleston Marine Life Center and The Charleston Firefighters Association have slated the third annual Trunk-or Treat event in the marina right in the heart of Charleston on Thursday, Oct. 31. Several local businesses will be set up and prepared to offer Tricks or more likely Treats.
Trunk-or-Treat begins at 5 p.m. and will continue with fun activities along with treats until 7. Families can make their way over to the Charleston Marine Life Center between 5:30-7:30 where there will be a costume parade, open to all ages. There will be Halloween crafts and face painting, a photo booth and some spooky decorations.
The event is free and family friendly.