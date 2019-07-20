REEDSPORT — Reedsport residents received an early Christmas present Saturday, July 13, when the Christmas in July renovation project kicked off.
Christmas is July is an ongoing project to revitalize Reedsport's older buildings and help people in the community. According to its website, the mission is to ensure low-income residents can live in "warmth, safety and independence." Along with doing repairs and yard work around the property, the volunteers may also add ramps, handrails, or other accessibility upgrades.
"Folks in the community, whether by age, disability or income can't make necessary maintenance repairs to their home," said the Rev. Allen Chaney, one of the coordinators of the event. "We go around and we have crews from all around the community who volunteer ... we go around to these different projects and take care of those needs."
Volunteers met at St. John's Catholic Church for breakfast, before scattering to their projects. Volunteers of all ages helped with renovations. While most of the work will be done on Saturday, the group also does smaller projects throughout the year and will arrange for jobs requiring a professional, like roofing.
Residents had to fill out a form requesting the volunteers' services. Chaney said they usually get a number of requests, adding that they could visit as many as 24 sites in the one-day project.
According to Chaney, all materials and funds for the projects are donated from around the community or through grants. In the end, the projects are completed at no cost to the homeowner.
"Ace Hardware gives us a nice donation every year ... A lot of local folks will give donations that help us fund purchasing the materials for the project," Chaney said.
This year's Christmas in July happened at the same time as a large renovation effort by the city for Reedsport's centennial, however, the two projects are not connected. Though Chaney also added one of their officers works with the city, so they may be asked to do a project connected to the centennial.
Christmas in July is an annual project that welcomes anyone who can volunteer. More information about how to get involved, or how to request a project, can be found at www.cij.weebly.com or by emailing cij@reedsportonline.com.