Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Whelen Fan Appreciation Night
Winged Sprints — Heat Race: 1. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 2. David Marble; 3. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 4. Michael Cinollo, Coos Bay; 5. Davina Jordy, Roseburg; 6. Trent Ding, Roseburg; 7. Ricky Hulsey, Roseburg; 8. Ian Bandey, Cottage Grove; 9. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley, Calif. Main Event: 1. Austin Sause; 2. Ian Bandey; 3. Lawrence VanHoof; 4. David Marble; 5. Donovan Prather; 6. Ricky Hulsey; 7. Trent Ding; 8. Michael Cinollo; 9. Davina Jordy.
Americas Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 4. Jeremy Short, Metolius; 5. Dennis Souza, Pescadero, Calif.; 6. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 7. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 8. Jordan Wright, Toledo. Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Brody Montgomery; 3. Jordan Wright; 4. Jason Johnson; 5. Jeremy Short; 6. Mike Taylor; 7. Dennis Souza; 8. Larry Fuller; 9. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. James Flowers, Klamath Falls; 2. Brionna Fuller, Medford; 3. Matt Harlow, Medford; 4. Andrew Short, Metolius; 5. Rick Lukens, Keno; 6. Colby Hammond, Bonanza; 7. Scott Bennett, Klamath Falls. Heat Race 2: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Steve Borror, Klamath; 3. Jesse Gonzalez, Fallon, Nev.; 4. Johnny Cobb, Midland; 5. Derek Alford, Etna, Calif.; 6. Garret Smith, Springfield; 7. Mike McLeod, Klamath Falls. Heat Race 3: 1. Dillon Solum; 2. Scott Flowers, Klamath Falls; 3. Samantha Packard, Bend; 4. Trace Fugate, Bandon; 5. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 6. Bradley Short, Madras; 7. Roy Bain, Klamath Falls. Main Event: 1. Jesse Gonzalez; 2. Ryan Emry; 3. Scott Flowers; 4. Johnny Cobb; 5. Trace Fugate; 6. Rick Lukens; 7. Andrew Short; 8. Colby Hammond; 9. Jared Simmons; 10. James Flowers; 11. Brionna Fuller; 12. Samantha Packard; 13. Scott Bennett; 14. Steve Borror; 15. Garret Smith; 16. Matt Harlow; 17. Mike McLeod; 18. Dillon Solum; 19. Darek Alford.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Blake Lehman; 4. Sam Taylor. Heat Race 2: 1. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Sam Talon, Arago; 4. Matt Breiter, Bandon; 5. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 6. Blake Gower, Newport. Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Steve Dubisar; 5. Blake Lehman; 6. Sam Talon; 7. Matt Breiter; 8. Blake Gower; 9. Tyler Tullos; 10. Sam Taylor; 11. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 12. Devin Keefer, Prineville.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race 1: 1. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 2. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 3. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 4. Raelyn Kelly, Myrtle Point; 5. Brad Hicks, Creswell. Heat Race 2: 1. Tahlen Rogers, Albany; 2. Ty Whitney, Madras; 3. Chris Patterson, Greenwood, Ariz.; 4. Frank Monza, Prineville; 5. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 6. Kenneth Din, Prineville. Main Event: 1. Scott Beaudoin; 2. Jason Kellam; 3. Matthew Emry; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Ty Whitney; 6. Frank Monza; 7. Chris Patterson; 8. Brad Hicks; 9. Tahlen Rogers; 10. Raelyn Kelly.
Hornets — Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 3. BJ Hussey, Bend; 4. William Hitner, Port Orford; 5. John Henry, Coos Bay; 6. Meg Smith, Prineville. Main Event: 1. BJ Hussey; 2. Isaac Stere; 3. John Henry; 4. John McNeil, Bandon; 5. Seth Christian; 6. William Hitner; 7. Meg Smith.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 2. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Alexus Baker, Coquille; 4. Teaghan Montgomery, Bandon; 5. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 6. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point. Heat Race 2: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Griff Smith, Bandon; 3. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 4. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 5. Miles Kims, Myrtle point. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Alex Butler; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Drake Vincent; 5. Alexus Baker; 6. Heather Burton; 7. Miles Kims; 8. Eli Luckman; 9. Teagan Montgomery; 10. Nicole Emry; 11. Lily Metzgus.
Golf
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
July 31
Low Gross — Brian Gibson 71, Richard Stefiuk 76, Phillip Shoaf 76, Toby Stanley 77, Jeff Mihalick 78, Bobby Cox 81, Acey Johnson 83, Greg Harless 84, Ed Tyner 85, Patrick Wadman 86, Bob Bray 87, Brian Saska 87, Rick Evans 98, Luke Thornton 99, Stanley Yelton 100, Jack Hammerstrom 104, John Loverin 109.
Low Net — John Ohanesian 70, Neal Cahoon 71, Ronnie Davis 71, Craig Ford 72, Val Nemcek 73, John Johnston 73, Carter Borror 73, Frank Cronan 73, Brian Boyle 74, Wim McSpadden 74, Tom Lee 75, Steven Robb 75, Jim Lorenzen 76, Robert Webber 77, Eric Oberbeck 77, Jim Sylvester 79, Chip England 79, Daryl Robison 80, Don Weissert 86, Tom Gant 87, Richard Wold 87.
Closest to Pin — Carter Borror (No. 6), Andy Hammon (No. 9), Jim Lorenzen (No. 11), Steven Robb (No. 14), Neal Cahoon (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (Through Week 19): Rich Stefiuk 96, Brian Gibson 94, Dave Kimes 91, Phil Shoaf 86, Wim McSpadden 76, Mark Nortness 75, Carter Borror 73, Val Nemcek 69, Chip England 66, Dewey Powers 64, Toby Stanley 64, Jeff Mihalick 63, Luke Thornton 62, Ed Tyner 62, Neal Cahoon 61.
Wacky Wednesdays
July 29
T&F
Low Gross — Neal Cahoon 41, Douglas Albee 42, Brian Saska 46, Terry Kirchner 52, John Johnston 56, John Ohanesian 56.
Low Net — Robert Webber 36, Dewey Powers 38, Tom Gant 39, Jim Lorenzen 39, Val Nemcek 40, Richard Whitworth 41, Wim McSpadden 41, Richard Wold 43.
Closest to Pin — Jim Lorenzen (No. 6), Brian Saska (No. 9), Neal Cahoon (No. 11), Douglas Albee (No. 14), Val Nemcek (No. 17).
Aug. 5
N.O.S.E
Low Gross — Jim Lorenzen 34, Douglas Albee 41, Dewey Powers 43, Robert Webber 43, Chip England 44, John Ohanesian 48.
Low Net — Brian Saska 34, Richard Stefiuk 34, Neal Cahoon 34, Richard Whitworth 35, Val Nemcek 35, Jim Wakeman 35, Wim McSpadden 37, John Johnston 37.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (No. 1), Richard Whitworth (Nos. 6 and 17), Jim Lorenzen (No. 11), Val Nemcek (No. 14).
Bandon Crossings vs. Salmon Run
July 30
At Salmon Run
Bandon Crossings 18.5, Salmon Run 17.5
Gerard Ledoux and Sheryl Todd, Bandon Crossings, d. Timothy Young and Gary Knight 3-0 (2-up, 2&1, 3&2); Toby Stanley and Richard Stefiuk, Bandon Crossings, d. Wayne Blagden and Greg Hull 2-1 (2&1, loss 2&1, 1-up); Wim McSpadden and Chip England, Bandon Crossings, halved with William Lentz and Joe Maybe (lost 3&1, 3&2, halved); Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier, Bandon Crossings, d. Kara Miller and Sue Ryan 2-1 (1-down, 2&1, 2&1); Micki Goodman and Margaret Thomas 2-1 (2-down, 3&1, 2&1); Patti Cox and Roger Cox, Salmon Run, d. Gary Coots and Jim Shepherd 3-0 (3&2, 1-up, 4&2); Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd, Bandon Crossings, d. Bob Miller and Pete Slavin 3-0 (1-up, 1-up, 2-up); Brian Boyle and Brian Saska, Bandon Crossings, d. Bob Wheeler and Lynn Wheeler 2-1 (lost 3&2, 5&4, 1-up); Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick, Bandon Crossings, d. Dave Dunsmore and Stormy Dunsmore 2-1 (lost 2&1, 4&3, 5&3); Todd Rigby and Steve Robinson, Salmon Run, d. Ed Tyner and John Loverin 3-0 (2-up, 4&2, 6&4); Ron Sloniker and Don Stiles, Salmon Run, d. Mark Ochsner and Luke Thornton 3-0 (3&1, 3&2, 5&4); Dixie Sloat and Terry Sloat, Salmon Run, d. Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd 2-1 (2-up, lost 2&1, 1-up).
Low Gross — Toby Stanley and Richard Stefiuk 71, Wayne Blagden and Greg Hull 72, Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick 72, Brian Boyle and Brian Saska 73, Gary Coots and Jim Shepherd 79, Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd 79, Wim McSpadden and Chip England 83, Mark Ochsner and Luke Thornton 85, Bob Miller and Pete Slavin 90, William Lentz and Joe Maybee 91, Dave Dunsmore and Stormy Dunsmore 93, Ed Tyner and John Loverin 93.
Low Net — Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier 64, Todd Rigby and Steve Robinson 65, Gerard Ledoux and Sheryl Todd 66, Kara Miller and Sue Ryan 66, Bob Wheeler and Lynn Wheeler 66, Ron Sloniker and Don Stiles 66, Dixie Sloat and Terry Sloat 67, Patti Cox and Roger Cox 69, Tracy LeJeune and Wendy Hughes 71, Timothy Young and Gary Knight 72, Mick Goodman and Margaret Thomas 72.
Closest to Pin — Steve Robinson (No. 2), John Loverin (No. 4), Bob Wheeler (No. 7), Bob Miller No. 13), Gary Coots (No. 15).
