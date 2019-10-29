NORTH BEND — The Bulldogs had their chances on Tuesday night but despite the North Bend volleyball team forcing six game points, it was Crater finding a way to put together a 27-25, 26-24, 25-15 three-set victory on the way to claiming the Midwestern League title.
“I have no regrets about tonight. I think they played some great volleyball,” said North Bend head coach Jessica Randle.
The final home game of the season, the Bulldogs came in battling for a playoff spot (the Bulldogs ultimately tied for fifth and won the tiebreaker with Churchill and will play at West Albany in the Class 5A first round Saturday). On the other side of the net was Crater. With hitters at 6-foot-4, 6-2 and 6-0, the Comets look the part of a highly-talented volleyball team and claiming their 10th straight-sets victory of the league season, Crater also acted the part on Tuesday night.
But despite the clear size discrepancy across the net, the Bulldogs were not dismayed.
“I was so impressed, even our little hitters — how ominous is it to go up against a 6-2 hitter and they’re going, I’m hitting through it,” said Randle. “I’m going, ‘Risky, but OK, alright.’ Because it worked a lot of the time. I was like alright, you keep doing you.”
North Bend’s strong start in the first set mixed with a flurry of Crater errors saw the Bulldogs jump to a 12-4 lead early. The Comets began to chip away and started to give 6-4 junior Avery Hanson more opportunities that she was putting away for kills. Hanson had five kills in the set and 14 on the night.
All tied up at 22-22, a kill from North Bend’s Kait Randle and a Crater hitting errors gave the Bulldogs a 24-22 edge and a chance to steal the first set. Instead, the Comets scored three straight points before claiming a 27-25 first set victory.
“We just needed to get our mind right to finish,” said Jessica Randle. “And then there is that awe that Crater is No. 1 in the league and so they’re like, ‘Oh we’re doing pretty well.’”
It was a back-and-forth second set as the Comets pulled out to an early lead that was matched with a North Bend 5-0 run and then a Crater stretch of 7-1.
The Bulldogs fought for every point. It started at the net with Abbie Kirby in the middle constantly challenging Crater hitters at the net while she rerouted hits. Kirby finished with three stuff blocks. Behind her, it was a defense that saw 27 digs from Isabelle Peck to go along with better than 90 percent of her passes being completed.
This set up the offense that saw Kait Randle record nine kills while Chelsea Howard had seven, Olivia Knutson four, Kirby three and Mya Massey three.
“We were just scrappy,” said Jessica Randle of her team that she noted was playing some of the best volleyball they have played all season. “Like I told them, there is nothing you should be ashamed of. Hold your head high.”
With everything clicking for North Bend, the Bulldogs pulled away for a 24-20 lead and were, yet again, poised to take a set before Crater took over. There was a Crater kill from freshman Madison Kocina — one of five on the night — in addition to an ace from Kayana Woodard, a North Bend hitting error and a kill from Hanson, and the set was tied at 24. The Comets then killed off the game, completing a 6-0 run, to take the second set.
“I have never seen a team that does that. We were down the whole game until the very end in both sets,” said Crater head coach Megan Dunn. “But this team’s bond and the cohesiveness has been unlike anything I’ve seen and they just work together, they know what they need to do.”
After graduating 10 seniors a season ago, the Comets came into the year with a lot of questions, four seniors on varsity and a new head coach. Unsure of what the team would be able to accomplish, the team was swept by North Eugene in the first match of the season. Since then, the Comets have just one loss in league play.
“We just don’t get down ourselves and we just really know to lift each other up even if you’re having a rough time, support other people and so everyone feels super loved and supported even when they mess up,” said the junior middle blocker, Hanson. “We’re just able to come back and focus on the next play.”
With all the momentum, Crater rolled through the third set against a seemingly deflated North Bend side. The Comets opened up a lead early that North Bend answered. North Bend got within one at 10-9 but Crater was not to be stopped on the way to a 25-15 win.
“After our sets I wasn’t upset with how we played at all. We had a good game and we didn’t give them points,” said North Bend’s Howard. “We were using our skills to go right back at them instead of just giving them points.”
For the Bulldogs, the team was ultimately proud of the growth that was made over the course of a year. After last year’s 0-16 league season, finishing 7-9 this year was a step in the right direction.
“We were still leaps and bounds better than what we were last year. It was a sad game (today) but a fun game,” said Howard.