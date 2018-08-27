COQUILLE — I was really feeling like having a burger on Monday.
That's one of the things that happens to you being on a low-carb diet.
While I have lost weight, the idea of a burger just sounded good, so when sports editor John Gunther suggested Colleen's in Coquille I was all in.
Now, I haven't been to Colleen's in several years — and John said it had been at least five years since he'd been there — but I don't remember their menu being as extensive at it is now.
There are a couple weeks worth of burger options, ranging from the cheeseburger, which can stack up in a double or a triple, or the teriyaki cheeseburger, which was one of the specials on Monday.
But they also have subs in seven different varieties, salads and an entire range of Mexican food items.
So while the Teriyaki Cheeseburger special had me intrigued, the Super Nachos really caught my attention. Low-carb no-nos include anything with a bun or breading, chips, as well as beans. I figured since I was going to "cheat" on my diet, I was going to do it right.
Super Nachos with ground beef it was. The nachos came with either shredded chicken or ground beef, shredded and nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream.
I really shouldn't even look up the carb load on this, but I probably will later.
OK, I did. Now I've got to be really good for a couple days — but it was worth it.
Most plates of nachos come with an overabundance of chips, Colleen's had chips, but there was plenty of toppings. I think it's a good thing when you get part way done and have to start using a fork to get everything. And it comes with either a mild (my choice) or spicy salsa.
After a little bit of questioning, John decided on the Cheese Logger burger. This is another one of those burgers -- it doesn't come piled high, but it's a massive burger on a huge bun.
"This is what I like to see," John said upon looking at the first half of his burger. "Multiple slices of tomato, and not little skinny tomatoes."
It also had sliced onion and lettuce to go along with the burger and a nice slab of Swiss cheese.
John really is one of Coquille's best ambassadors. He hadn't been to Colleen's in five years, but nearly everyone that walked in the door knew John.
A couple of Coquille's football coaches were there (head coach David Thomason swears by the avocado burger), along with former Red Devil state champion Holli Dieu and her husband, a man from John's church, and then of all people, Doug Veysey of Bayside Coffee in Charleston. Now John and Doug are running buddies, so we're used to saying 'hi' at the Wednesday farmers' market or other local events, but Doug was just stopping in for a chocolate, peanut butter shake while making coffee deliveries.
John's kids tease him that he knows everyone in town.
So he leaned over to me just before our meals were delivered and said, "Just for the record, I don't know the man at that table."
Then three more groups walked in the door with someone that John knew.
Colleen's is located at 809 N. Central in Coquille.