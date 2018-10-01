BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception for the artists entered in the Community Annual Collage Show along with featured artist and gallery member Muriel Scheidt from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the gallery. There will be music by Robin O’Neill and refreshments will be served.
Awards for the Collage Show will take place during the reception with juror-artist Jon Leach making the presentations and discussing his choices. During the month of October, the public may vote for their favorite piece of collage art for the People’s Choice Award.
Come enjoy the art, music, refreshments and the company of folks in the local art scene.
A winter schedule for upcoming classes will be available. Check out the gallery's website or Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through the fall and winter months.