BANDON — There's almost always a long line at the Human Bean in Bandon. From hot black to cold blended, customers appreciate the many varieties of coffee drinks available at the drive-through business, located in the McKay's Market parking lot at 65 10th St. SE. Since May 2004, owners Lisa and Kevin Murray have been helping customers get their daily coffee, just how they like it.
The Bandon Human Bean was named Best Coffee in the Best of the South Coast 2019 awards. Four years in a row the business has won a Best of Favorite for its coffee, which is sourced from Portland Roasting Coffee Company. The Human Bean is a franchise that began in Medford and Bandon was its 14th store. Now, there are more than 85 stores in the US, with many more stores in the planning and development stages. The Human Bean has been listed by Forbes as one of the nation's best franchises.
Lisa and Kevin have deep roots in Bandon, both attending Bandon schools most of their childhoods. Lisa's father, Dennis Lindahl, was the school's beloved band teacher for many years. Her mother Roberta Wise co-owned Bandon Fish Market and also worked for local physicians. Kevin's father was the superintendent of the Bandon School District, and the gym, Otis K. Murray Court, is named after him. His mother Barbara Murray now lives in Eugene.
Kevin started as a box boy in his school days at McKay's, then worked his way up to manager. He is now operations officer for the company. Lisa has worked in law and many business offices, gaining management experience before opening the coffee shop. The Murrays have two grown sons and five grandchildren.
The Murrays have a new building under construction that will replace the existing Human Bean building. The new drive-through "will be a little more modern and urban looking," Lisa said.
The current building is a cheery place, with colorful flower baskets, a porch for walk-up customers and friendly baristas. There are eight young women who currently work at the business.
"We have two sets of siblings and two girls who only work summers while they are going to college," Lisa said. “Tips are immensely appreciated and go a long way toward making ends meet.”
The Human Bean is community minded, hosting the Coffee for a Cure company-wide each year. The cancer awareness event raises about $3,000 locally for women's health and breast cancer prevention. The Murrays also contribute to local schools for various events and fundraisers
"Anyone who comes to us from the schools, we are happy to support when we can." Lisa said.
The company's success can be attributed to its personable employees and devoted customers.
"Our customers are truly the best, especially our regulars who have to put up with tourists and lines in the summer and still come back," Lisa said. "Bandon is such a wonderful place to have a business, it really is. We feel supported by the community immensely. And we love giving back when and where we can.”
The Human Bean is open from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. (8 p.m. in summer) daily except Christmas.