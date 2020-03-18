Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Medford OR
1128 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves.
* WHERE...Beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties.
* WHEN...11 am Saturday until 5 pm Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock unsuspecting
people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can
occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris
can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping
unsuspecting victims underneath. Never turn your back to the
ocean.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution should be used when in or near the water. Stay off of
beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.
&&
Visit us at https://www.weather.gov/Medford
