Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Medford OR

1128 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves.

* WHERE...Beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties.

* WHEN...11 am Saturday until 5 pm Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock unsuspecting

people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can

occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris

can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping

unsuspecting victims underneath. Never turn your back to the

ocean.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution should be used when in or near the water. Stay off of

beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

&&

Visit us at https://www.weather.gov/Medford

