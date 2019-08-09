REEDSPORT -- Reedsport Police and the United States Coast Guard responded to a report of a boat sinking while moored on the Scholfield Slough on Friday morning.
The RPD was first to respond and contacted the Coast Guard; a boat was deployed that afternoon with a private contractor on hand to raise the sunken craft. Friday morning, the police department posted on its Facebook page asking for information.
The RPD said they had identified the owner of the boat, and the property it was docked at. The investigation will be handled by the Coast Guard to determine what happened and whether anyone was on board.
The World will update this story as more information becomes available.