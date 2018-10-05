BANDON — Just in time to keep you healthy and strong through the flu season, Coast Community Health Center has expanded Saturday hours. Now is the time to get your flu vaccines to help ward off the flu or lessen the symptoms, and Coast Community Health Center will accept flu vaccine walk-ins Monday through Saturday.
According to the New York Times, more than 80,000 Americans died of the influenza viruses last flu season. This included 180 children. Ninety percent of deaths were in people over the age of 65.
“Flu vaccines are recommended for all ages,” said Medical Director, Dr. Carla McKelvey.
“There is now a high dose flu vaccine that is made specifically for people over the age of 65 who tend to have a weaker immune system,” added Dr. McKelvey.
Dr. McKelvey also offered, “We are pleased to offer all flu vaccines including the high dose vaccine for people over the age of 65. We accept most insurances including Oregon Health Plan and Medicare.”
For those without insurance, or whose insurance does not cover flu vaccines, Coast Community Health offers a Sliding Fee Scale and our Certified Application Assisters are available to help you explore your insurance options.
Call 541-347-2529 to schedule an appointment or for more information. Walk-ins are welcome at our Bandon clinic located at 1010 First St. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and new expanded Saturday hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Parents and students in the Port Orford 2CJ School district can also access flu vaccines through the Pirate Wellness Center. The Pirate Wellness Center is pleased to continue services to school district students and families accessing primary and preventative care. For more information on services offered call 541-347-2529 or visit coastcommunityhealth.org.
Coast Community Health Center is here throughout this flu season to help you Live Well and Do What You Love!