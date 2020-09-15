BANDON — Coast Community Health Center welcomes Dr. Emily Reinig, who is joining CCHC to practice family medicine at the center's Bandon location.
Dr. Reinig is a family medicine doctor who loves the ability to work and care for people of all ages, walks of life, whole families and to help build a community with good health. She feels this is the essence of family medicine. Her work and education have taken her across the country. These experiences have created a passion for rural living and outdoor adventures. She is excited to settle here on the scenic Oregon Coast.
Dr. Reinig believes her job is the bridge to connect people to the health care which empowers them to live a healthier and happier life. She is passionate about the connection between a healthy body, mind and spirit. She loves preventative medicine for children to elders and helping patients and families realize their power in this work. In addition to family medicine, she also completed an HIV specialty track during residency, in which she gained experience in providing both specialty and primary care to patients who are HIV positive. She is excited to bring this experience to CCHC.
Dr. Reinig is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, and will soon complete her credentialing with the American Academy of HIV Medicine. She is a National Health Corps Scholar who has been recognized for her work and dedication to rural and underserved medicine. She has also been involved with pediatric and school outreach through “WE CAN” childhood obesity prevention in Colorado and the Elsa Widenmann Pediatric Clinic in California.
"We are so pleased to welcome Emily and her family to the community," said CCHC Chief Executive Officer Linda Maxon. "We have had a long-term commitment to recruiting a family practice physician to our group of medical professionals. Emily’s medical training and desire to serve in a small rural community is a great fit. The general family practice training and special areas of medicine she brings will support the care of all ages of patients that we serve. We are committed to providing excellence in the healthcare services to our local community and Emily will just continue to expand on the great work our tenured team has done during the past 10 years."
Dr. Reinig was born and raised in Idaho and later traveled and lived across the United States. After graduating from college in Portland, she taught middle school science in rural Louisiana. She later moved back home, to Idaho before medical school and worked in an inpatient behavioral health unit in Boise. She attended medical school in Vallejo, Calif. at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a full-spectrum family medicine residency training in Grand Junction, Colo.
"I completed training in treating opiate addiction through (the) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and have experience working in a medication-assisted treatment clinic for the last two years," Dr. Reinig said. "In this clinic, we treated all types of substance use disorders, including alcohol, opiate, methamphetamine,and many others.
"I feel medication, with the addition of strong mental health support and peer groups, is incredibly valuable in treating a difficult and devastating disease like substance dependence and addiction."
She and her husband, along with their dog and cat relocated to the Oregon Coast in 2020 and are excited to join the community in Bandon. In her free time, Dr. Reinig enjoys trail running, backpacking, writing postcards and spending time outdoors.
"Stop by the Coast Community Health Center in Bandon to give a warm welcome to Dr. Emily Reinig and sign up to be a new patient today," said a CCHC spokesperson. "Our services include primary health care, behavioral health, community outreach services and a full-service pharmacy, which is open to everyone in the community."
Come in or call to set up an appointment at the Bandon location. Coast Community Health Center is Bandon’s Federally Qualified Health Center providing comprehensive and integrated healthcare services for all ages. The center is located at 1010 First St. SE, Suite 110, Bandon, OR. Coast accepts Medicare, Medicaid and all insurances, and provides a sliding fee for those who have financial barriers to accessing healthcare. Call 541-347-2529 for assistance. No one is turned away due to inability to pay for services.
