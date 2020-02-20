Fridays
Bay Area Seniors Computer Club First and Third Friday 9:15-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. For ages 50 and better. 541-269-7396
Pickle Ball Every Friday 9-11 a.m., SWOCC Rec Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. There is a small fee. 541-297-1629
Music Time Every Friday 10-11 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. For ages 3-6. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3.50-4. 541-888-5249
Play & Learn Story Time Every Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. 541-348-2066
Zonta Club of Coos Bay First and Third Friday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Saw Blade Restaurant, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-396-3329
Bandon Rotary Club Every Friday, noon, Edgewaters Restaurant, 480 First St. SW., Bandon
Coos Bay Lions Club Every Friday noon, Inland Point, 2290 Inland Drive, North Bend. coosbaylions@gmail.com
Senior Water Volleyball Every Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Coos Stamp Club Third Friday 2 p.m., Cedar Room, Coos Bay Library, 525 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3614
Tech Soup Friday Every Friday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Bring your portable device for a little assistance. No repairs. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library
Horse Race Bingo Every Friday 5 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Kitchen opens at 5. 541-267-6613
Open Mic/Jam Session Every Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m., OrCoast Music Annex, 757 Coos Bay. 541-888-6805
Car Enthusiasts Meet Every Friday 6-8 p.m., Dishner’s Fine Foods, 2603 Broadway St., North Bend. All car clubs invited. 541-888-1437, 541-404-3399, 541-290-6496
Bingo Every Friday 6 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 541-756-7622
North Bayside Grange Meeting Third Friday 7:30 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. Potluck starts at 6:30. 541-756-2969
Friday Foreign Film Second Friday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Award winning, subtitled and often no rating, viewer discretion advised. www.coosbaylibrary.org
Saturdays
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps First and Third Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Salvation Army, 1155 Flanagan Ave., Coos Bay. 541-290-9187
South Brookings Chapter 2137 HOG Third Saturday, 9 a.m., Beach Front Bistro, 16011 Boat Basin Road, Brookings/Harbor. 541-412-7435
South Coast Woodturners Second Saturday 9 a.m., Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. 541-271-1915. Find them on Facebook.
Sports Car Mafia Second Saturday 9 a.m., Tai's Dynasty, 1388 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Old British, convertibles and sports cars. No dues, no officers. 541-404-5956
Coos County Republican Women Third Saturday 9:30 a.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 202, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. teri_grier@hotmail.com
Heritage Textile Arts Guild Second Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Call for location, 541-269-5661.
Coos Bay Chapter of The American Daughters of the Revolution Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. September through May. Call 505-401-1225 for location.
Pacific Orchid Society First Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-6747
CAM Community Day Third Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Monthly family friendly project. www.coosart.org
South Coast Senior Singles Second Saturday noon-1 p.m., locations vary. 541-266-1012
No Lazy Kates First Saturday 1 p.m., The Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. No summer meetings. 541-347-3115
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. yrousley@gmail.com
North Bend Seed Library First Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Featured programs with guest speakers.
Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., North Bend Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe, North Bend. Meets September through May, October and November. robin@hansennursery.com
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. September through May. carol.fiber@moonwood.org
Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Winchester Bay Community Center, 625 Broadway, Winchester Bay. Spoons, washboard, accordion or squeeze box welcome; no percussion or amplified instruments. http://ootfa.org
Bingo Every Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at noon. 541-541-756-7622
Coos Mommies Activities First, Third and Fifth Saturday 2 p.m., Boynton Park, 799 Exchange St., North Bend. 541-260-9339
Inside the Lines: Coloring Club for Grown-ups Third Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Club meets through October. www.northbendoregon.us/library
Saturday Poets Fourth Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. November and December meet second Saturday. hydp@charter.net
Greenacres Grange Meeting Third Saturday 3 p.m., Greenacres Grange, 93393 Green Acres Lane. 541-572-4117
Art Walk Second Saturday 3-5 p.m., start at Florence Regional Art Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
One Line Bingo Every Saturday 4 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613
Fitness for Recovery Every Saturday 4:30 p.m., Southwestern's Rec Center, room 131, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drop-ins welcome, must be 48 hours clean/sober. 541-404-6438, 541-290-8652 or 541-252-8583
Teen Zone: Teen Book Club First Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://northbendoregon.us/library/page/teen-zone
Coos County Beekeepers Association Third Saturday 6:30 p.m., OSU Ohlsen Baxter Building, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. No formal meeting in December. 541-396-4016
Beachcombers Square Dance Fourth Saturday 7 p.m., Beachcomber's Hall, Nicholson Lane, Port Orford. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
Saints N Aints Square Dance First and Third Saturday 7 p.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. 541-510-1276, 541-888-4280
Sets in Order Square Dance Second Saturday 7 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch, Coquille. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
South Coast Folk Society Contra Dance First and Fifth Saturday 7 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. September through May. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Vintage Haulers Third Saturday Call for times, location. 541-260-1940
