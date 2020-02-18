Wednesdays
South Coast Geocachers of Oregon Every Wednesday 6 a.m., Kaffe 101, 171 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. swilcox8889@yahoo.com
Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Fourth Wednesday 9 a.m., Owen Building, 201 Adams, Coquille. Meets August through May. 541-888-0846
South Coast Woodworkers Second Wednesday 9 a.m., Coos Bay Boat Building Center, 100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-297-0256
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3.50-4. 541-888-5249
Pickle Ball Every Wednesday 9-11 a.m., SWOCC Rec Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. There is a small fee. 541-297-1629
The Coos Stitchery and Craft Club Second Wednesday 9:30 a.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave. September through May. 541-756-6908
Coquille Valley Quilters Every Wednesday 10 a.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coos Bay. 541-396-4169
Beginning Ukulele Lessons Every Wednesday 10-11 a.m., 2:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Intermediate, 1-2 p.m., Advanced 2-4 p.m. 541-756-7622
Watercolor with Terry Magill Every Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille Senior Center, 265 E. First St., Coquille. Classes are open to all skill levels, $10. 541-404-6302
Toddler: Together Time Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Program for Tots and their adult. Continues through Dec. 13, 2018.
Chamber Business Connections Every Wednesday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel Salmon room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Meets Sept. through May.
Bandon Lions Club First, Second, Third and Fourth Wednesday noon, The Barn, 11th Street, Bandon. 541-347-1743
Pokeno Every Wednesday 12:15 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Senior Water Volleyball Every Wednesday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Coos Bay Garden Club First Wednesday 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. September through May. 541-808-7371
Florence Garden Club Second Wednesday 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101, Florence. No July or August meeting.
Story Time Every Wednesday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. Ages 3-6. Younger siblings welcome. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Wednesday 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Dual Diagnosis Anonymous 12 Steps Every Wednesday 2:30-3:30 p.m., Shama House, 377 LaClair St., Coos Bay. Breaking the stigma of mental illness and addiction. 541-756-2057
Bingo Every Wednesday 3:30 and 6 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Furry Friends Book Club Fourth Wednesday 3:30-4:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Children can build confidence reading to Furry Friends Therapy Dogs Sept.-May. https://furryfriendstherapydogs.org/
Occupy Coos Bay Every Wednesday 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Boardwalk. Bring a sign, discuss issues, share information and ideas.
Bay Area Investment Club Fourth Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Pubic Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. davidbrandt77@gmail.com
Tenmile Lake Association First Wednesday 6 p.m., Lakeshore Lodge backroom, 290 S. Eighth St., Lakeside. www.tenmilelakes.com
Dance & Sweat Class Every Wednesday 6-7 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. First class free all ages with Jamie Coleman Wright, $3 for each thereafter.
“Readers’ Monthly” Book Club First Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 W. Anderson Ave. bay.cooslibraries.org, 541-260-1323
Coast Range Forest Watch First Wednesday 6-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. aj@coastrangeforestwatch.org
Bay Area Dance Club Every Wednesday 6-9 p.m., Glasgow Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. 541-297-5880
Unity By the Bay Drumming Circle Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. http://unitybythebaynb@facebook
Bridge Grange Meeting First Wednesday 6:30 p.m., 54120 Myrtle Creek Road, Bridge. 541-572-0409
AMVET Post 10 Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-888-6556
Coos Bay Eagles No. 538, Aerie and Auxiliary First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613
Coos Bay Elks Lodge No. 1160 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m. (except July and August), Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 541-266-7320
Job's Daughters Bethel #17 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-260-0925
Pacific Coast Corvette Club Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Ken Ware Super Store, 1595 Newmark St., North Bend. 541-756-4892, info@pacificcorvetteclub.com, www.pacificcoastcorvetteclub.com
Lower Umpqua Flycasters Second Wednesday 7-9 p.m., Osprey Point RV Park Clubhouse, 1505 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-756-4103
Tioga Mountain Men First Wednesday 7:30 p.m., Figaro’s Pizza, 29 W. 1st St., Coquille. 541-396-5565