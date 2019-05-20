Thanks to a generous grant through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Roseburg Police department will be having Officers work shifts that specifically focus on specific traffic offenses. From May 20 through June 2 they will be focusing on seat belt and child restraint usage, texting while driving, and speeding.
Enforce Lifesaving Laws
• Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. In 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. To help prevent crash fatalities, we need to step up enforcement and crack down on those who don’t wear their seat belts.
• Seat belt use is required by law for a reason: In 2017, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives of occupants 5 and older. From 2013 to 2017, seat belts saved nearly 69,000 lives.
• If all passenger vehicle occupants 5 and older involved in fatal crashes had worn their seat belts, an additional 2,549 lives could have been saved in 2017 alone.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.