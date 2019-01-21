Friday, Jan. 25
14th Annual Cascadia Anniversary Lecture 7 p.m., Hales Center for the Performing Arts, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Dr. Lucy Jones will present "The Big Ones: Preparing for Increasing Risk from Natural Disaster." Founder of Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. Creator of Great ShakeOut. Live at https://livestream.com/SWOCC
Saturday, Jan. 26
"The Future of God" Series Begins 10-11:30 a.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. A six-week study of Deepak Chopra's book will run through March 30. Love offering basis. 541-751-1633
Pressure Canning 101 with Dry Beans 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos County OSU Extension, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. Cost is $10. Get up-to-date information and hands-on experience. Register by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.
Silk Scarf Painting with Sharon Backues 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Students will leave class with a decorated 6 by 24 inch scarf. Cost is $30. Bring your own watercolor brushes, all other supplies included. Limited space. Register by calling 541-756-4088.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Mixed Media Collage Canvas: Affirmations with Ilse Levitt 2-5 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Using your beautiful paper, vintage book pages, stamps, inks etc. make pages with positive words. Class $35, materials provided. Limited space. Call 541-756-4088 to register.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Kindergarten Success Workshop Series 6-8 p.m., Family Center, 2140 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Participants will receive free books and Kindergarten Kits with school supplies and activities. Learn useful tips and tricks from other parents going through similar stages. Childcare not provided. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m., To register or for more information call 541-888-1588.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Drop-in Computer Lab 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Birding on Millicoma Marsh Trails 10-11 a.m., meet at Millicoma Middle School parking lot, 260 Second Ave., Eastside. Limited to 15 birders. Includes use of binoculars and spotting scope. Dress for the weather. Register online at www.southsloughfriends.org
Kids@CAM Printmakers Workshop: Relief Printing 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Workshop is series of 6 classes open to 7-12 years old. Limited to 4-10 students. Cost is $30 or all six for $160, $140 to CAM members. Register online at coosart.org, via email at arted@coosart.org or by calling 541-267-3901.
Monday, Feb. 4
Bay Area CERT 6-8 p.m., BAH Community Health & Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Guest speaker: Phillip Nel, Health Emergency Operations Manager for Coos County. Topic: Disease, vacinations. www.bayareacert.com
Wednesday, Feb. 6
ABCs of a Winning Resume 4-5 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Erlette Upshaw from Goodwill Job Connections will offer valuable information.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Kids@CAM Printmakers Workshop: Textured Rope Print 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Workshop is series of 6 classes open to 7-12 years old. Limited to 4-10 students. Cost is $30. Register online at coosart.org, via email at arted@coosart.org or by calling 541-267-3901.