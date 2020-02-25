Friday, Feb. 28
2020 Winter Fest Youth Music Workshop 9:30-11:30 a.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Open to area students. workshop presented by Madrona Viola Duo. 541-267-0938
Saturday, Feb. 29
Crabbing Around 10 a.m.-noon, meet at the Charleston Visitor Center, 91141 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Participants will explore the life cycle of crustaceans and ways to harvest them. Dress for the weather. Free but registration is required, www.southsloughfriends.org.
Tuesday, March 3
Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers - Part 3 10-11:30 a.m., Lower Umpqua Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Free but registration is requested, 1-800-272-3900.
Wednesday, March 4
Plants to Ponder 1-3 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Coos Bay Garden Club's guest speaker will be Blair Haynes, Shinglehouse Nursery & Design.