Thursday, Oct. 17
'Come to the Dark Side' Watercolor with Liv Drahos 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Beginning level for adults. Class meets Oct. 24 & 31, Nov. 7 & 14. Cost is $65 to CAM members and $75 to non-members. Check for materials list when registering. www.coosart.org
Acrylic Glow Class with Jean Stephenson 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon. Class size limited to 4-6. Bring a snack. Fee $35. Register and inquire about materials list by calling 541-347-5355.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Nonprofit Board Officer Team Training 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Training tailored to specific board position. Fee $75 or groups of three or more $65 each, includes light breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages. https://trainingnonprofitboards.org/
Crantastic Cranberries Workshop 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos County OSU Extension, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. Cost is $10. Register by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or 25299.
Spanglish Conversational Program 10:30 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. This is not a class but an opportunity to practice Spanish.
Veterinarian Talk: Helen Sutthill, DVM 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Dr Sutthill, Harbor Lights Animal Hospital, will discuss diseases that can spread from pets to human companions, and how to prevent such transmissions.
Contra Dance 7 p.m., Sixes Grange, 44556 US Highway 101, Sixes. Live Music by the Outstanding Open Band; Calling by Paul Poresky. No alcohol or fragrance. www.southcoastfolksociety.com