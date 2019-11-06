Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Many Health Benefits by Ashley Audycki 1-3 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Coos Bay Garden Club's guest speaker is from Coos Bay Downtown Association's Farmers Market.
Hands-on-Harps with Lisa Lynne 2 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Limited to the first 20 in line by the event room.
Drop-in Computer Lab 2-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Why DIY? American Self-Sufficiency Conversation Project 3 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. A conversation with Jennifer Burns Bright. All DIYers welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Aerial Spray in Forestry Presentation 6 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 226 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Learn how chemicals drift to water, soil and air of neighboring properties. Presented by Surfrider Foundation Coos Bay Chapter. https://coosbay.surfrider.org