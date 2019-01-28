The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams came up short in their annual trip to Vancouver, Wash., on Saturday, with Clark pulling off a home sweep.
The SWOCC men saw a furious second-half rally come up short after trailing 49-33 at the break and by 19 points early in the second half.
“It really was a game of two different halves,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “In the first half, they shot 54 percent and we shot 25 percent. In the second half, we shot 64 percent and they shot 36."
The Penguins won the game 94-86.
“It was a hard game when we just didn’t play great in the first half," Hoppe said. "We did in the second half and we just kind of ran out of time in the end.”
The Lakers had a 15-2 run over a seven-minute stretch early in the second half and tied the game at 69 on a 3-pointer by Keenan Reynolds with 5:56 to go. After the Penguins went back in front, SWOCC stayed close. It was a two-point game in the final two minutes, but the Lakers weren’t able to hit a tying shot and Clark held on.
Moses Miller scored 34 points, hitting four 3-pointers and going 11-for-12 from the foul line. Reynolds added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tanner Lewis had 13 points and Koby Etzwiler 12, as they combined for seven 3-pointers.
Sam Scarpelli had 36 points and Tyler Fernstrom 17 for the Penguins.
Hoppe came away happy with his team’s effort.
“In the second half, we were moving the ball better, we were driving better, we took great shots,” he said. “I love our competitive spirit. We have two games at home next week. I’m hoping we can get back on track.”
In the women’s game, The Lakers trailed by five at halftime but were outscored 21-9 in the third quarter as the Penguins took control and won the game 71-58.
The lull in the third quarter was one of two for the Lakers, who also saw Clark go on a big run bridging the first and second quarters before SWOCC trimmed the halftime deficit to 39-34.
“That’s the big thing,” coach Jeff Johnson said. “We get these five-, 10-minute lulls when we just are not scoring.
“I know I’ve got scorers on this team. We’ve got people who can score buckets.”
Jasey Ramelow had 18 points to lead the Lakers while Jessica Petersen added 11 points and eight rebounds. Madison Bell added 10 and Abby Neff seven (to go with six rebounds).
Payton Wangler scored 17 points to lead five Clark players in double figures. Mahrysa Thomas had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Johnson remains optimistic.
“That’s a great thing about this team,” he said. “I know they are going to stick together. They are going to keep working harder. They are going to keep being coachable. They are going to keep getting better.”
The Lakers, both now 1-6 in NWAC South Region play, will try to bounce back at home Wednesday when Linn-Benton visits. SWOCC hosts Mount Hood on Saturday to begin the second round of league play.