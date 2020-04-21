* * *
It's been a bad year for the City of Bandon financially, made a lot worse lately by the fact that no TOT (transient occupancy tax) is being collected by our local motels and vacation rental dwellings. In some jurisdictions, that would not seem to be a big problem, but considering that last year the city received about $600,000 in TOT dollars, compared to just a little over $200,000 in property taxes (from a .46 cent a thousand tax rate), it is a big hit. For many years, the TOT has been a large part of the city's revenues, collected from a six percent tax on lodging. Of the money collected, 20.7 percent goes to the Chamber of Commerce.
Coos Bay and North Bend recently increased their TOT to 9 percent, and it is time that the City of Bandon looked to increase our tax as it becomes harder and harder to balance the budget.
Although the current 6 percent tax does not come under the state restrictions that came about after Bandon first instituted its TOT many years ago, any new revenue would come under the law, which mandates that 70 percent of the tax has to go to tourist-related functions while the other 30 percent can go into the city's general fund. It may well be that some of the costs associated with operating the Barn, the Sprague Theater and the Trolley could be paid for with TOT dollars, as well as maintaining the visitor center building, which is owned by the City.
* * *
People keep asking me when the "shelter at home" restrictions might be lifted by the state, and I can truthfully say I do not know. What I do know is that the Governor is looking at the rural areas of Oregon, which are certain to open sooner than the metropolitan areas, but thus far, she has not given any date certain.
I know that many are hoping that hospitals will once again be allowed to handle non-essential surgeries as many struggle just to stay alive.
Each week, hundreds of elected officials are on a conference call with the League of Oregon Cities, the governor's office, the Oregon Health Authority, Small Business Association and other key players.
Better late than never, but the CDC has now advised people to wear masks when out in public, particularly in places like grocery stores where they may encounter larger numbers of people.
The wearing of masks seems like a small price to pay for the health and safety of us all. And I believe it could help us open our businesses sooner if we wear masks, religiously wash our hands and practice social distancing. And if you do have a compromised immune system, you need to do what is necessary to protect yourself from Covid-19 which may mean not going out in public. Those can be individual choices based on your health. But it cannot be "one size fits all."
