COOS BAY – While Governor Kate Brown’s Monday announcement closed state parks, city parks are staying open at this time.
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said the city staff will be putting out signage notifying people that playgrounds and skate parks are closed. However, he did not feel the need to close the parks themselves, since the community’s been doing a good job of social distancing.
He recalled he’s seen people around town, trying to maintain the advised six feet of distance. The city is trying to avoid closing the city parks as long as people are being cautious.
“We hope not, we still want people to enjoy the outdoors,” said Benetti of possibly needing to close parks. “We won’t close the parks unless we feel we need to.”
In light of the Governor’s announcement, the city is advocating that businesses do as much work as possible over the phone and try to limit in-person contact as much as possible. Benetti said he’s proud of how the Coos Bay community has responded to the situation.
Monday morning, Gov. Brown made an announcement clarifying her ‘stay-at-home’ order. All state parks, skate parks, amusement parks, and similar facilities were closed to promote social distancing. Outdoor activity should only be done if people can maintain separation of six feet or more.
The order also advises all non-essential businesses to close, such as malls, gyms, barber shops, spas, and theaters.
People not in compliance can be charged with Endangering the Public Health, a class C misdemeanor, being jailed for up to 30 days or fined $1,250.
