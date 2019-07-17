REEDSPORT - The City of Reedsport released an update Tuesday, following up on concerns about an odd taste and odor that was noticed in the water in May.
While it is still being investigated, the city currently believes algae in its water source is responsible. According to the update, the city found no conclusive issues from chlorine levels while testing the water.
"After switching from the MIOX system back to chlorine gas, the issue appeared to clear up," a press release stated. "However, the MIOX system was brought back online over a month ago without a reoccurrence of the taste and odors experienced previously."
After further investigation, the city suspects the issue is in Clearlake, the city's water source. The release notes algae in coastal lakes blooms in the spring, then dies off in the fall and settles at the bottom; as the algae decomposes it releases compounds into the water. which can cause bad tastes and smells. The city believes the compounds were kicked up during a turnover of the lake and pulled into the water treatment facility.
The release stressed these compounds are not toxic and are safe for consumption.
The city is testing to confirm the presence of the compounds. However, since the water quality has returned to normal they may not be able to reach any conclusions before spring 2020 when another turnover occurs.