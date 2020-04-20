Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

City and Urban Renewal Budget Committee

Calendar Date:

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 7:00pm

CITY & URBAN RENEWAL BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

April 27, 2020, 7:00 P.M.

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 555 HIGHWAY 101, BANDON 97411

CITY BUDGET COMMITTEE AGENDA

1. Call to Order/Roll Call

2. Election of Officers

a. Chairman

b. Vice-Chairman

3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget

4. Adjourn to Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting

BANDON URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING

URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY BUDGET COMMITTEE AGENDA

1. Call to Order/Roll Call

2. Election of Officers

a. Chairman

b. Vice-Chairman

3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget

4. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING IS MAY 4, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

POSTED IN THE WESTERN WORLD ON 4/16/20

