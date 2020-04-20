City and Urban Renewal Budget Committee
Calendar Date:
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 7:00pm
CITY & URBAN RENEWAL BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING
April 27, 2020, 7:00 P.M.
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 555 HIGHWAY 101, BANDON 97411
CITY BUDGET COMMITTEE AGENDA
1. Call to Order/Roll Call
2. Election of Officers
a. Chairman
b. Vice-Chairman
3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget
4. Adjourn to Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting
BANDON URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING
URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY BUDGET COMMITTEE AGENDA
1. Call to Order/Roll Call
2. Election of Officers
a. Chairman
b. Vice-Chairman
3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget
4. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING IS MAY 4, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
POSTED IN THE WESTERN WORLD ON 4/16/20
