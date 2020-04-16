The City of Bandon is accepting applications for Committee, Commission and Board Volunteers
Press Release Date:
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
The City of Bandon has the following standing Commissions, Committees and Boards:
Budget Committee
Library Board
Parks and Recreation Commission
Planning Commission
Utilities Commission
If you are interested in serving as a member on one or more of these Commissions, Committees or Board, please submit an application (with resume) to Beth Hager at City Hall. To apply, please pick up an application at City Hall or click APPLICATION (link is external)to fill out on-line.
If you have questions, please contact Beth Hager, Administrative Assistant at 541-347-2437.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In