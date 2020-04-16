Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The City of Bandon is accepting applications for Committee, Commission and Board Volunteers

Press Release Date:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

​The City of Bandon has the following standing Commissions, Committees and Boards:

Budget Committee

Library Board

Parks and Recreation Commission

Planning Commission

Utilities Commission

If you are interested in serving as a member on one or more of these Commissions, Committees or Board, please submit an application (with resume) to Beth Hager at City Hall. To apply, please pick up an application at City Hall or click APPLICATION (link is external)to fill out on-line.

If you have questions, please contact Beth Hager, Administrative Assistant at 541-347-2437.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments