From: Mary Schamehorn, Mayor, City of Bandon
DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY
Whereas, A type of coronavirus, COVI D-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, and
Whereas, Corona are a group of viruses that can cause respiratory disease, with the potential to cause serious illness or loss of life for individuals with underlying health conditions; and
Whereas, the City of Bandon makes the following findings:
a. COVID-19 requires a significant amount of resources at the local level to keep the public and community informed and as safe as possible. b. On March 8, 2020, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon (Executive Order No. 20-03), finding that COVID-19 has created a threat to public health and safety, and constitutes a statewide emergency under ORS401.025(1). c. On March 13, 2020 President Trump declared a nationwide emergency pursuant to Sec. 501 (b) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. 5121-5207 (the "Stafford Act"). d. Coos County declared an emergency on March 17, 2020. e. As of March 19, there are COVID-19 cases in nearby counties, but there are no confirmed cases in Coos County. f. By executive order, Governor Brown has closed restaurants to dine-in service, causing tremendous economic hardship on local businesses and their employees. g. The City General Fund relies on Transient Occupancy Tax ("TOT') to provide law enforcement and general government services, and as people travel less, TOT revenues are likely to decline. h. The COVI D-19 Pandemic has had and will continue to have a significant financial impact to the community. i. Pursuant to Bandon Municipal Code Section 1.06, the Mayor has authority to declare an emergency. j . In resolution 05-11, the City Council adopted the City's Emergency Operations Plan.
Bandon is an equal opportunity employer including individuals with disabilities Phone (541) 347-2437 Fax (541) 347-1415 www.citvofbandon.oro
NOW, THEREFORE, based upon the above findings, the City of Bandon declares that:
Section 1. A Local State of Emergency is declared to exist throughout the City of Bandon. Section 2. All necessary city funds shall be redirected for emergency use, and standard city procurement procedures shall be suspended for any contract or purchase necessary to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic. Section 3. All non-essential City commissions, committees, task forces and city events are cancelled until further notice. Section 4. To protect the health of City employees, the City Manager may issue emergency rules or guidance on the use of sick leave, telework, remote work, or other policies that shall be in effect for the duration of the emergency. Section 5. The City Manager may take such other measures as are determined to be necessary to protect lives and property and to efficiently conduct activities that minimize or mitigate the effect of the emergency. Section 6. The City Manager shall take all necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate the response of this emergency, including but not limited to requesting assistance from the State of Oregon and Coos County. Section 7. The City Manager may redirect city funds for emergency use, award contracts and make purchases for the purpose of meeting said emergency; but shall provide the city council a regular report showing such emergency and the necessity for such action, together with an itemized account of all expenditures. Section 8. This Declaration of State of Emergency is effective immediately and shall remain in effect through May 4, 2020 but may be extended in one-month increments.
DECLARED by the Mayor of the City of Bandon, this 19th day of March, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In