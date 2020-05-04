* * *
Last Tuesday the City Council held a special meeting and voted 5-1 (Chris Powell voted against the motion) to rescind our earlier action, and extend the closure of short-term rentals until at least May 11, after receiving a petition with over 850 names urging us to reconsider. May 11 is the date of our next council meeting, when we are expected to make a decision. In the meantime, we are planning to hold a workshop Wednesday, May 6, at 4 p.m. to discuss guidelines as to what that opening will look like. I believe the city is establishing a way for people to listen to the discussion, but because it is a workshop, there will be no public input.
What I do want to apologize for are the problems that occurred Tuesday. The council was not aware that everything that was said from our seats was picked up by the mics and could be heard by those watching the meeting streaming live on Facebook. I do not believe those who were on Zoom were affected. It was not until someone called City Hall to alert them did we learn, mid-way through the meeting, of our extremely sensitive mics. There were two reasons that Councilor Seymour and I were whispering between ourselves; one because we had been advised that Councilor Procetto was planning to leave for another meeting by 4:45 and we felt it was important that the entire council be present for the vote. Second, often one or the other of us did not know who the speakers were, and we were trying to alert the other as to who was speaking and what motel they owned if, in fact, they were associated with a motel. Had this meeting been held at City Hall, each speaker could have provided the information before he or she spoke. But these are trying times, to say the least. I do know that the city manager has ordered mics that we can turn off when we are not speaking so that kind of rude distraction will not happen again.
