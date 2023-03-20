On March 6, the City of North Bend hosted its second town hall meeting on homelessness in North Bend. City councilors and city staff worked with more than 300 residents to discuss potential solutions for homelessness in North Bend and the impacts of House Bills 3115 and 3124.
The night began with an address from Mayor Jessica Engelke and some review from the first town hall on February 6 from City Administrator David Milliron.
Definitions of the House Bills:
• HB 3115
HB 3115 was enacted by the Oregon Legislature during its 2021 session. The bill requires that any city or county law regulating the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outside on public property must be "objectively reasonable" based on the totality of the circumstances as applied to all stakeholders, including persons experiencing homelessness.
• HB 3124
Changes and adds to existing guidance and rules for how a city is to provide notice to homeless persons that an established campsite on public property is being closed (ORS 195.500). Gives instructions on how a city is to oversee and manage property it removes from an established campsite located on public property. HB 3124 does not specify, with any true certainty, what constitutes public property.
With these house bills in mind, the focus of the town hall meeting was to find solutions with local ordinances. Milliron and the city council outlined important factors to keep in mind with the direction of the implementation of new ordinances.
The ordinances:
• Must be objectively reasonable;
• Must comply with all federal and state laws previously discussed;
• Must be in place by July 1, 2023; and,
• Be cognizant of State Created Danger Principle.
Ordinances that must be reviewed:
• Camping ordinances;
• Parking ordinances;
• Park ordinances;
• Nuisance ordinances; and,
• Right-of-way management ordinances.
• Also, review any applicable administrative rules or policies you have that could be applicable.
North Bend does not have a prohibition on public camping, or time, place, and manner regulations setting limits and conditions on camping. So, by June 1, The city council must adopt an ordinance to regulate time (when), manner (how), and place (where) to take effect July 1. In other words, the city must be able to implement an ordinance that outlines where the homeless can sit, lie, sleep, or keep warm and dry outside on public property before June 1, or all public property that is unrestricted may be used for camping.
City Planner Derek Payne gave definitions of camping and reviewed the time, manner, and place outlined in the draft ordinance.
The ordinance regarding time in the North Bend City Code (NBCC) 8.34.050(4)(5) states:
(4) Except as expressly authorized by NBCC, it shall be unlawful for any person to camp or maintain a campsite on any publicly owned property during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(5) Except as expressly authorized by NBCC, it shall be unlawful for any person to store personal property, including camp facilities and camp paraphernalia, on any public property during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Regarding the place and location of camping, NBCC8.34.030/NBCC8.34.050 pertain to the Temporary Camping Program and Prohibited Camping, respectively. The key points are:
• Parking regulations do not change
• No residential zones permitted
• Not within 50 feet of a mapped waterway
• Public property as designated
o NBCC 8.34.030 (2)(a)
o NBCC 8.34.030 (5)
Regarding manner, NBCC8.34.030/NBCC8.34.050 are also about Temporary Camping Program and Prohibited Camping. The key points are:
• No fires allowed in the course of keeping warm and dry
• No storage of personal property in ROW
• Sanitary facilities must be provided
• Garbage disposal must be provided
Next, the town hall broke into a tabletop exercise. Each of the tables was split into groups of seven. Each table was supplied with a copy of the draft ordinance, and the exercise saw each table as its own "city government," where they went through the issues of time, manner, and place outlined in the ordinance. A scribe at each table documented the course of discussions.
Each person was also provided a sheet where they could give public comment on the ordinance to the city council. The exercise allowed each table of town hall attendees to scrutinize the draft ordinance and give feedback.
At the conclusion of the tabletop exercise, Milliron outlined the next steps for the ordinance and the city council.
• Collection of Scribe Notes, Public Comment Forms
• Next version of the draft ordinance at the April 10 Work Session
• Public Comment Welcome at Work Sessions, Council Meetings
• Final Version of the ordinance to be decided by June 1.
For more information and updates on the issue of homelessness in North Bend, visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/homelessnessresources, or sign up for email notifications to stay up-to-date on events, activities, and announcements at https://www.northbendoregon.us/notify.aspx.
